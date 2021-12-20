ANTWERP — Antwerp Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fully involved fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning at an unoccupied residence.
There were no injuries to report.
The fire did rekindle about 11 hours later at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to Antwerp Fire Chief Travis LaSage, the fire rekindled from a hot spot and did not cause the building to become fully involved again.
According to Antwerp Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, Gouverneur Fire Department, Philadelphia Fire Department, and Oxbow Fire Department responded along with Antwerp Volunteer Fire Department.
