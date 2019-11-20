WATERTOWN — A man is charged an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Jefferson County Court with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in March in Watertown.
Britton T.L. Grant, 28, address not available, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of second-degree harassment.
It is alleged that between March 24 and 26 he abducted Morgan A. Lasell by restraining her with the intent to prevent her freedom by using or threatening to use deadly physical force.
It is further alleged that he caused physical pain to Ms. Lasell by repeatedly striking her about the head and body, biting her ear and hitting her head off a window. The indictment also states that he placed his hands around Ms. Lasell’s neck and applied pressure.
He is charged with taking her cellular phone in an attempt to prevent her from calling for emergency assistance and with causing more than $250 in damage to the phone. He is also accused of damaging her car stereo.
He pleaded not guilty to the counts at arraignment and was sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $10,000 bail.
