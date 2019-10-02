WATERTOWN — A 34-year-old man was cited Tuesday morning for running a red light at the intersection of North Massey and Coffeen streets, causing a three-vehicle crash and sending one to the hospital.
Craig R. Caskinette was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup truck north on South Massey Street, which turns into North Massey Street after the Arsenal Street intersection, at around 12:30 p.m. when he ran a red light at the Coffeen Street intersection, Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said.
A gray Honda traveling on Coffeen Street had already been under the green light when Caskinette drove through, causing an impact with Honda, which pushed the pile into a Jeep.
A passenger in the gray Honda — the side which took the initial blow in the crash — was transferred to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. It appears the passenger was treated and released, Lt. Donoghue said.
Caskinette was cited for running a red light, Lt. Donoghue said. The front-end, front windshield and passenger’s side of the gray Honda were smashed in the accident, as well as the front-end of the silver truck. The body of the third vehicle, a gray jeep, also sustained damage.
