ANTWERP — A village woman was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Route 11 in the town of Antwerp.
State police said Tina Marie Stevens, 58, was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway just before 8:30 a.m. as she prepared to pull her 2020 Jeep into the driveway of her residence when a northbound FedEx delivery truck operated by Stephen T. Kautz, 43, of Evans Mills, failed to stop for her vehicle, striking its rear.
The collision pushed Mrs. Stevens’s Jeep into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a 2020 GMC sport utility vehicle operated by Sheree L. Cook, 52, of Philadelphia. The Jeep overturned, coming to rest on the west shoulder of the roadway.
Mrs. Stevens was trapped in her vehicle, with rescue crews using the Jaws of Life to free her within about 10 minutes. She was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, where she subsequently went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures, troopers said. An autopsy will be conducted by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of her death, according to troopers.
Mr. Kautz and Ms. Cook were taken to Samaritan for treatment of what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Nearly two hours after the crash, mangled cars were seen on the beds of tow trucks. They appeared to be totaled.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
Troopers were assisted by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, fire departments from Antwerp and Philadelphia and a rescue squad from Gouverneur.
