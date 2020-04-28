WATERTOWN — One person has been charged and at least one other person is expected to be arrested in connection with shots being fired early Tuesday on Bigham Avenue off Central Street.
Xavier J. Drayton, 32, of 823 Bigham Ave. is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
At around 4:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired at Mr. Drayton’s address. Police initially believed the house had been struck multiple times, but further investigation revealed what was thought to be bullet holes in the structure’s second floor were actually nail or screw holes.
Police said Mr. Drayton was seen driving a vehicle from Bigham Avenue onto Central Street. He allegedly drove the vehicle over the lawn of a Central Street residence and then back onto the street before being stopped in a parking lot off Central Street.
Police alleged that he was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm, which was believed to have been used in the shooting incidence. There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting, however none were injured.
Trenton Cullen, who lives nearby, said he didn’t hear about the shooting until later Tuesday morning. He said he was surprised it happened in that area.
“This is a very quiet street,” he said. “Everyone keeps to themselves, normally. I never would have expected anything to happen.”
Mr. Drayton was arraigned before City Court Judge Eugene Renzi and sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail due to prior felony convictions and state parole warrant.
Police said they expect to make at least one more arrest as a result of the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. told the Times the department has found no relation between the shooting Tuesday morning and the shooting April 22 on Meadow Avenue. No arrests have been made in that case as of Tuesday morning.
These are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information are encouraged to call the city police department at 315-782-2233.
