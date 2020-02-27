WATERTOWN — City police have charged a Black River woman with stabbing another woman early Thursday at a Lansing Street residence.
Nancy L. Parker, 27, faces counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with injuries suffered by Christine M. Hunter, 37.
Police said patrols responded to a residence in the 600 block of Lansing Street just before 6 a.m. to investigate a reported assault and found Ms. Hunter with a stab wound to her abdomen.
She was taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the weapon used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene, but did not disclose what type of weapon was allegedly used.
Ms. Parker was arraigned in City Court and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $5,000 bail.
