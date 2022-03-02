WATERTOWN — The cause of a widespread power outage Wednesday morning that knocked local radio stations off the air during the eight o’clock hour, disabled streetlights and left thousands of homes dark is being attributed to “a bad splice” on a transmission line, according to Jared Paventi, National Grid spokesperson.
“There was an attachment of two lines, and the splice burned out,” Mr. Paventi said. He also said crews were nearby and were able to have “nearly everyone” back online in about seven minutes.
He said that it would’ve taken a lot longer if crews weren’t already nearby.
National Grid showed nearly 10,000 customers in Watertown were affected by the outage, and more than 2,500 customers in Adams. In Clayton and Alexandria Bay, more than 6,000 customers were affected. It appears to have stretched from Cape Vincent to Copenhagen with areas in between also impacted.
Mr. Paventi reminded customers that if they experience an outage, to reach out to National Grid, either online or by phone at 1-800-867-5222.
