WATERTOWN — Roscoe was inside the burning house on Mechanic Street for about 15 minutes Saturday morning before a firefighter came out the front door holding the 11-year-old breathless Pitbull in his arms.
At about 10:30 a.m., the city fire department responded to reports of a fully involved fire at 177 Mechanic St. They responded as thick white smoke began spilling from each window of the home and out on to the road. Those who live there would later say it appeared the fire started in the basement.
There were at least two people inside the multi-apartment building at the time of the fire. One of them, Beth Peer, said she had just gotten home from a friend’s house when she smelled what she thought was burnt food. She said she had gotten into a car crash the day before, on New Year’s Day
“This year hasn’t been great so far,” she said. “I’ve had better days.”
Fire at 177 Mechanic St. in Watertown. More details coming soon via @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/YjzOkJYps6— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) January 2, 2021
She said smoke started pumping into her bathroom through a pipe. She ran downstairs and outside before heading back inside to find her cats. The house nearly engulfed, she called for them and she said they ran deeper into her apartment.
“My cats are dead,” she said, tears running down her face as she looked at the smoke. “I tried to save them.”
Another occupant in the downstairs apartment was Henry Perry. He ran from across the street when he saw a firefighter pull his dog, Roscoe, from the house.
“He wasn’t breathing,” Mr. Perry said.
In the front yard of the house, he sat in the snow next to Roscoe, petting his stomach as EMTs placed an oxygen mask over the dog’s nose. Mr. Perry sat next to Roscoe for a few minutes before the 11-year-old dog started breathing again.
“They pulled the dog out right in front of me,” Battalion Chief Mike Kellogg said. “I thought the dog wasn’t going to make it.”
Jeannie Chouinard, who lives with Mr. Perry, said she tried getting the dog out.
“But I could barely get out myself,” she added.
Roscoe was later seen walking around the yard as friends and neighbors embraced him.
Mr. Perry wrapped Roscoe in a blanket and sat him in his truck. He said he was grateful for the firefighters who had his back.
“He was in there for a long time,” Mr. Perry said. “I didn’t know if he was going to make it, but you’re going to be OK, Roscoe.”
The American Red Cross issued a release Saturday afternoon stating volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter provided immediate emergency aid to four people after the fire.
Financial assistance was provided to four adults, as well as emotional support, health services and mental health services, according to the release. One resident is eligible for veterans’ services.
