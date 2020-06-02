CALCIUM — Five people were pronounced dead at the scene of a early morning crash Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a serious-injury crash at around 3:11 a.m. on Route 11 near Lake’s Trailer Park.
In a media release Tuesday afternoon, signed by Sgt. Victor M. Rodriguez II, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the vehicle exiting the roadway on the left side. The vehicle then struck a tree and billboard before coming to rest. All five occupants of the vehicle were dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to the crash. As of around 3 p.m., the names of those who died were not being released until next of kin were notified.
Several fire departments, the sheriff’s office, state police, city police and forensic photographers were on the scene for hours Tuesday as a portion of Route 11 was closed to traffic completely.
Autopsies have been scheduled for later Tuesday.
