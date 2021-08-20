FORT DRUM — Officials are saying a man insinuated that he was armed with a weapon when he attempted to steal a military Humvee from the base on Thursday.
Nathan J. McElhone, 46, Theresa, was charged on Thursday with second-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal trespassing.
MG Milford Beagle, the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, issued a statement Friday afternoon on the efforts from emergency personnel on preventing a Humvee from being stolen on Thursday.
“I’d like to thank the New York State Troopers who responded quickly, assisting our emergency services personnel on the scene,” said MG Milford Beagle, Commanding General 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum. “And I’d also like to recognize the Soldiers of 7th Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team. During a high-stress situation, they used their training and responded quickly and safely to detain the individual. They prevented the theft of Army assets but also prevented a local citizen from being injured, despite his own best efforts.”
At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Mr. McElhone allegedly drove onto the base near Training Range 41B and stole the Humvee, according to a news release issued on Thursday.
Fort Drum issued a news release on Friday saying Mr. McElhone made an effort to drive away in the Humvee but was thwarted by soldiers who subdued and detained him until Military Police and Fort Drum Emergency Services personnel arrived. One soldier suffered minor injuries during his efforts to prevent Mr. McElhone from leaving the scene. The soldier was treated in the field by the unit’s medical personnel.
Although Fort Drum says Mr. McElhone insinuated that he had a weapon during the theft, police later determined he was not armed. He was instead allegedly found to be in possession of stolen military property in targets and a wood shelving unit. Mr. McElhone was arraigned in the town of Clayton Court and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bail.
