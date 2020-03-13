WATERTOWN — Four people who were involved in what witnesses called a bizarre crash Friday afternoon are reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.
Upper State Street was closed in the area of the 1400 block due to a serious accident involving three vehicles.
Two vehicles struck houses, one at 1419 State St. and one at 1502 State St. A third vehicle, which sustained heavy damage, came to rest in the middle of the street.
At least two people were trapped in their vehicles and the Jaws of Life were being used to free the motorists.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto issued an update a few hours after the crash, detaling how the crash happened. In his press release, Mr. Giaquinto said a Ford SUV, driven by a female, was traveling west on State Street when it struck the rear-end of a Toyota SUV operated by a male. The Toyota then collided with the rear-end of a Nissan sedan driven by a male with a female passenger. The Ford and Nissan came to rest after striking houses on each side of the street, and the Toyota landed in the middle of the street. The driver of the Ford SUV was found to be at fault. No citations had been issued as of Friday afternoon, and the incident is still under investigation. It appeared at the time everyone involved in the crash was an adult, Mr. Giaquinto said.
Joseph Weeks, who was part of fire departments in Calcium and North Pole for seven years, lives near where the crash occurred.
“This is probably the worst crash I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Maryann Liedtke lives at the 1419 State Street duplex where one car crash into, and she said she heard the crash at around 12:35 p.m.
“We heard them smack together,” she said, then the power went out. “The whole house shook.”
She said she and her husband, Anthony, ran outside and found a car crashed into her porch. She dialed 911, and Anthony, a former CNA, went from car-to-car trying to help the people in the car against his house, in the car in the road and in the car that crashed into the house across the street.
