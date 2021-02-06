Update as of 1:15 p.m. Saturday: Interstate 781 has been reopened following its closure earlier in the day.
WATERTOWN — Interstate 781 is shut down after whiteout conditions have caused several vehicles to go off the road.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that eastbound and westbound lanes of I-781 between I-81 and Route 11 have been closed due to the cars off the road. Fire departments in Evans Mills and Pamelia are on scene assisting with traffic, as well.
“Extreme whiteout conditions in the area,” the Pamelia Fire Department posted on Facebook. “If you have to go out. Don’t.”
It’s unclear how long I-781 would be closed.
The tri-county region remains under a lake effect snow warning issued Friday by the National Weather Service.
Jefferson and Lewis counties remain fully under the warning, as well as most of St. Lawrence County, excluding Massena and the surrounding communities.
The warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday, while the warning in St. Lawrence County remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Snow accumulation in the region, according to the national weather service, ranges from 3 to 10 inches of snow.
The weather service is advising people that travel will be “very difficult to hazardous” as blowing and drifting snow is expected.
