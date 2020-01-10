PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Middle School students have returned to their building after it was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. following an issue with a propane tank spill.
Students were brought over to the high school until the problem with the propane tank could be resolved, a Jefferson County 911 dispatcher said.
Students began returning to the middle school building shortly before 11 a.m., according to the school district’s website.
A school district official said earlier this morning that the propane tank company was on-site to fix the problem.
Jefferson County sheriff deputies and state police closed off traffic on County Route 29 from the high school to just past the middle school.
The problem was caused when the propane tank was being filled and it overflowed, the school district official said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.