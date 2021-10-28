HOUNSFIELD — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was traveling in rolled over and struck trees early Thursday morning.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies identified the man in the crash as Joseph J. Marshall, 37, of Watertown.
Deputies said that shortly after midnight, Mr. Marshall was traveling east on County Route 62 in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle hit a mailbox on the left side of the road and then crossed over into the ditch on the right side of the road before rolling and crashing into a group of trees. First responders arrived on scene and used the Jaws of Life to extricate Mr. Marshall.
A helicopter with LifeNet then landed at the scene and airlifted the man to Syracuse. He is listed as in critical condition. Alcohol is suspected to be involved, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.