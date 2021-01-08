CARTHAGE — A man has been charged with third-degree arson after a garage caught fire Thursday evening.
Shortly after 9 p.m., fire departments from Carthage and West Carthage were dispatched to a fully engulfed detached garage off Francis Street. The property was taped off as crews worked the flames. There was reason to believe a person was inside, but it turned out no one was found.
Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said the man they first thought was inside was the man who was charged with setting the garage on fire.
Cole Sheltray was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree violation of a protection order and reckless endangerment, Mr. Huber said.
His mother lives at the house alongside the garage.
Chief Huber said this is the seventh time Mr. Sheltray has been arrested since August, highlighting again to him the downfalls of bail reform.
“It’s clearly not working,” Mr. Huber said. “Luckily it was the garage and not the house.”
