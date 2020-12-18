DEFERIET — A fire broke out in the heart of a village with fewer than 300 on Thursday, resulting in the death of a man the mayor considered to be an excellent neighbor who kept to himself and his two dogs.
State investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in a detached garage at 88 Riverside Drive, that ignited at about 4:30 p.m. A body was found inside the garage after firefighters were able to control the burn. He was identified following an autopsy Friday afternoon as Sean J. Brown, 53.
The mayor of Deferiet, Janet M. Zando, said Mr. Brown lived there for more than 10 years. She can see his garage from her kitchen window. The neighborhood, along with the rest of Deferiet, were built in the early 1900s to accommodate workers at the then-mill. Riverside Drive is on one side and Anderson Avenue on the other, both enclosing two rows of houses. Between the houses is a small alley, like a two-track, where most of the back doors lead and the detached garages are found.
Ms. Zando is on one side of the alley, and the fire was just steps away on the side of the alley. She’s lived on the Anderson Avenue side her whole life.
She said she was driving home from the post office in Great Bend on Thursday when she saw the smoke.
She thought back to 2017, when another house on her side of the alley caught fire and first responders needed all the space they could get in the tight layout of the neighborhood. She pulled into a neighbor’s driveway, who had already dialed 911.
Ms. Zando walked up to her house and saw the black smoke coming from the garage across the alley. She wasn’t too concerned, but because it was before 5 p.m. and she thought Mr. Brown was likely at work. She went into her backyard and snapped a photograph in case her neighbor would end up needing it for insurance purposes. That photo was timestamped at about 4:42 p.m., and as the clock struck closer to 5 p.m., Ms. Zando started to realize Mr. Brown wasn’t at work.
“We know his patterns so well,” she said. “I knew at 5 o’clock he was gone because he didn’t come home, but I didn’t tell anyone that.”
Deferiet has always been a village with soldiers. Its population was 620 during World War II and 26% were in the military.
“It’s a town that you don’t expect, and we all take care of each other,” she said. “We were all taking care of each other last night. Everybody was worried about this one or that one.”
Mr. Brown was no different. He was a veteran and private person who adored and cared deeply for his two white terrier dogs.
“His dogs were his whole life,” she said. “He always waved to me when he came home from work, and he was just an excellent neighbor. He didn’t give any harm to anybody. I feel very badly about this.”
Other agencies assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office include Deferiet fire, Natural Bridge fire, Great Bend fire, Carthage fire, West Carthage fire, North Pole fire, Fort Drum fire, Carthage ambulance, Natural Bridge ambulance, West Carthage ambulance, West Carthage police, Cleveland Services Medical Transport and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
