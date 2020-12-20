A Fort Drum soldier, who was reported missing Saturday, has been found dead.
In a release Sunday morning, Fort Drum’s public affairs office announced that Corporal Hayden A. Harris, 20, was found after a multi-state search.
Cpl. Harris, who was posthumously promoted to that rank and awarded the Army Commendation Medal, was last heard from between 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 18. His unit, C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, reported him missing just hours after losing contact.
According to the release, authorities, including the Army Criminal Investigation Division, are still investigating the death.
The Army CID released a statement Sunday about their investigation into Cpl. Harris’ death. According to that statement, foul play is suspected.
According to the Army CID, he was meeting with someone in Watertown for a vehicle transaction before his death, and was driving into town in his 2016 Ford Mustang coupe when he was last seen. Cpl. Harris’ vehicle has been recovered by law enforcement.
As the investigation continues, members of the Fort Drum community, and Cpl. Harris’ family, are mourning his death.
“We are devestated,” said Brigadier General Brett T. Funck, acting senior commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. “It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also, and most importantly, a really wonderful, caring person.”
The Army CID is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutors Office and the Byram Township Police Department on this case. No further information will be released at this time.
I hope all those called to comment are kind, sympathetic to this young man’s family and friends. I for one am filled with sympathy for all involved.
