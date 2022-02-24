LERAY — State police said on Thursday that they found a 17-year-old missing teen.
Savanna R. Ostrom was found and is in good health, according to state police. Troopers had been searching for her after she was last seen at her residence in the town of LeRay on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.