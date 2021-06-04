WATERTOWN — A 29-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday has been found, city police say.
Bryan C. Lindsey returned home safely Friday morning. His family was very appreciative of those who shared the missing person post, city police said.
Mr. Lindsey had left his residence on May 31.
