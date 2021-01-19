UPDATE: State police say they found Matthew S. Vargulick on Tuesday in good health.
WATERTOWN — State police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a Monroe County man who was last seen in Jefferson County.
Matthew S. Vargulick, 43, of Pittsford, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday walking away from his disabled vehicle on Route 126 in the town of Rutland.
Mr. Vargulick is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Vargulick, they are asked to contact state police in Oneida at 315-366-6000.
