WATERTOWN — Multiple people are reportedly in custody in connection with the alleged armed robbery and carjacking Wednesday of U.S. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, a 1976 graduate of Watertown High School.
Rep. Scanlon was reportedly the victim of an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in her home district of Philadelphia, Pa.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that multiple people are now in custody due to the alleged crimes. ABC-6 Action News in Philadelphia is reporting that five people are in custody after Rep. Scanlon’s vehicle was located in Delaware with the five inside it.
The Inquirer reported Wednesday that the congresswoman, a summer resident of Chaumont, was not injured when she was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint as she walked alone to her car after meeting with constituents.
The Democratic lawmaker, whose Pennsylvania district covers parts of South Philadelphia and suburban Delaware County, had met with constituents at FDR Park in Philadelphia to talk about concerns over ongoing development plans for the park, the Inquirer reported.
The paper, citing the congresswoman’s spokesperson, said she was approached by two armed men who demanded her car keys and personal belongings. She handed over her purse, including her personal cell phone, a federal government cell phone and personal identification.
Rep. Scanlon was inducted into the Watertown City School District’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Achievement in February. She has represented Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District since 2018.
Her late father, Daniel J. Scanlon Jr., was a prominent lawyer in Northern New York and was the senior member of the Watertown law firm of Scanlon, Willmott, Aylward & Wisner. He also served as a federal magistrate judge in the Northern District of New York, presiding in Watertown.
