HAMMOND — One driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 12 on Thursday morning.
At about 7:28 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on Route 12, toward Jefferson County, when it ran off the road down and down an embankment, struck a tree and caught on fire. A witness to the crash dialed 911. First responders on scene found the car fully engulfed in flames, and the driver was entrapped.
The driver was pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m., and an autopsy was scheduled to be done at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
State police are still working to identify the driver. It appears the road is going to reopen by 11 a.m.
