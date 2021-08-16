CARTHAGE — One man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound suffered Monday morning at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing on West Main Street.
State police and local law enforcement converged on Bailey’s Auto Refinishing at 789 West End Ave. on Monday after a shooting at the car garage was reported at about 7:26 a.m.
When patrols arrived on scene Monday morning, they interviewed 42-year-old Shannon M. Ayers, who said he went to the auto shop to speak with Mr. Bailey. Mr. Ayers told state police he banged on the windows of the overhead doors to get Mr. Bailey’s attention when he saw Mr. Bailey shoot several gunshots at him through the garage windows.
Mr. Ayers then hit the ground, according to state police, started crawling and managed to make his way to a house a few doors down from the auto shop, which is where he dialed 911 to report the incident to Jefferson County dispatchers.
When Mr. Ayers hit the ground, he was injured when glass shards began falling out of the windows. He was treated on scene and released from police custody.
Trooper Keller said there is no threat to the community. Several state police vehicles sat on both sides of West End Avenue for several hours after the incident Monday and the entire parking lot of the car garage had been roped off with yellow caution tape.
