WATERTOWN — State police have confirmed that the search for alleged shooter Barry K. Stewart has ended as he has been located in Franklin County.
Stewart apparently suffered a gunshot wound, but it’s unknown whether it was self inflicted.
Stewart, 55, of Carthage, allegedly shot two people to death Wednesday afternoon inside BridgeView Real Estate Services, 145 Clinton St., Suite 111, where Stewart was a real estate agent.
Law enforcement initially responded to the Clinton Street business after Jefferson County emergency dispatchers reported over the scanner that shots were fired.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, spokesperson for state police Troop D, confirmed police were searching for the vehicle Stewart drove to the Clinton Street business with, which is a 2020 gray Ford F-150 pickup truck with a New York state license plate HUS5491.
Jefferson County emergency dispatchers reported over the scanner at about 2 p.m. that two people were down after being shot. They later reported at about 2:30 p.m. that law enforcement were searching for the pickup truck.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. confirmed just before 3 p.m. that there was an active shooter situation in the back office of 145 Clinton St.
Shortly after scanner reports of the incident, law enforcement shut down Clinton Street from Washington to Sherman streets. The road remains closed.
Watertown Savings Bank on Clinton Street, as well as 145 Clinton St., were evacuated, but at about 2:12 p.m., people were seen going back inside the bank.
Following the incident, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith issued a statement in response to the incident.
“This is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news,” the mayor said. “We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown.
“I would like to thank our brave law enforcement and emergency responders who responded to the scene earlier today, including members of the City of Watertown Police Department, City of Watertown Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service,” he added.
All Samaritan Health facilities within the city are in a controlled entry and exit lockdown due to a known shooter who has not yet been apprehended.
All visitation has been suspended at all facilities for the day.
All staff will need to use main doors to enter and exit our facilities.
All evening and night shift are expected to report to work.
(1) comment
Well, the WDT personnel should be able to see it from their windows.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.