WATERTOWN — A standoff that lasted more than 12 hours after a man barricaded himself in a house ended with police finding him dead inside.
At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, city police responded to a domestic incident at 339 N. California Ave. According to city police, a man had allegedly displayed a knife at a woman during the incident. She then fled with her children and called the police.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue and Officer Shane Ryan, both negotiators, met with the woman. The man in the incident was back at the house and had barricaded himself inside. Police communicated with him via text message through most of the night.
By about 5 a.m. Saturday, all communication was lost with the barricaded man. When daylight came, the city police Special Response Team was drained as it had been outside the house nearly all night.
As a result, Lt. Donoghue called for assistance from state police, which brought its Special Operations Response Team. State police deployed a drone to see inside the house.
At about 12:35 p.m., state police entered the home, where they found the man dead.
“This is not how I wanted it to end,” Lt. Donoghue said. “But I am so thankful that no officers or members of the public were injured besides the man who was barricaded. But I would have of course preferred he came out and went to the hospital with us.”
Lt. Donoghue noted the work done by state police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies assisted with calls within the city as the police department was inundated with the crisis situation on North California Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.