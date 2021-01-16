HENDERSON — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash along Benton Road on Saturday morning.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, state police and the Belleville Fire Department responded to Benton Road, about a mile off Route 3, at about 8:30 a.m.
A passerby had found a man apparently ejected from a car that rolled over. It appears the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was alone in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office later identified the driver as Sean P. Amyot, 33, Henderson. It wasn’t clear when the crash occurred.
It appears Mr. Amyot was traveling down Jefferson Park Road when he went through the Benton Road intersection and struck a pole before flipping, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, came to rest on its side in a resident’s yard, who hadn’t heard about the crash until the passerby notified them. Piece of debris were scattered across the yard leading up to where the vehicle stopped.
The investigation is ongoing.
