BLACK RIVER — Watertown police have identified the woman who was found unconscious along Newell Street on Friday and later died at Samaritan Medical Center as Rayne Stokes. She was 19 years old.
It was about 3:05 a.m. when officers responded to the 100 block of Newell Street, where Ms. Stokes was found lying unconscious. She was taken to Samaritan in Watertown, where she would be pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. City police do not foresee any danger to the public with regard to this incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call city police at 315-782-2233.
