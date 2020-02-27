THERESA — Power has been mostly restored to residents in Theresa, Antwerp and Philadelphia after blizzard-like conditions ripped through the north country Thursday.
According to National Grid’s outage map, just 33 customers are affected by outages as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday as compared to more than 500 earlier in the day.
Blizzard conditions in the area will continue to rage throughout Thursday night into Friday.
Scott Sampson, superintendent of the village of Theresa’s Department of Public Works, said Thursday that National Grid lost a transition line near Evans Mills, causing outages in the area. He said anyone on Route 26 from Philadelphia to the village of Theresa was without power. The entire village was out, too.
According to National Grid’s website, more than 500 residents in Theresa, Philadelphia and Antwerp were without power Thursday.
Around 554 residents were without power in nearby by communities like Oxbow.
To see the National Grid outage map, visit https://outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com/.
