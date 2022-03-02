WATERTOWN — The power for most customers affected by a widespread outage has been restored.
National Grid was showing thousands of customers across Jefferson County without power Wednesday morning.
A National Grid spokesperson said most the power had been restored for most customers at around 9:30 a.m.
