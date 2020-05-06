Thousands were without power in northern Jefferson County along the St. Lawrence River early Wednesday evening, according to National Grid, but power has since been restored.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the the National Grid outage map showed power in all affected areas had been restored.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the map showed there were more than 800 customers affected in the towns of Clayton, Orleans and Cape Vincent; more than 1,800 without power in the village of Clayton; more than 2,100 without power on Grindstone and Wellesley islands; more than 1,200 without power from Fishers Landing to the village of Alexandria Bay; more than 2,200 without power in the town of Alexandria, stretching down to Redwood; and more than 900 without power in “multiple” towns, including LaFargeville.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, just 86 customers in the towns of Orleans and Clayton remained without power.
The cause of the mass outages is unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.