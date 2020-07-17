WILNA — Reports of shots being fired early Friday morning on Route 37 were completely unfounded, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Jefferson County dispatcher confirmed that police were responding to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. on County Route 37.
But later Friday morning, the sheriff’s office reported that there was no truth to the reports at all, and neighbors in the area also said there weren’t gunshots.
The person who reported it received a mental evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.
