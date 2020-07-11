WATERTOWN — A house on Flower Avenue East caught fire Saturday afternoon while the resident and her two dogs were inside.
Chelsea Smith just moved into 371 Flower Ave. E.
“I just got the landlord to fill out the paperwork for me,” she said.
At around 3:45 p.m., she said she was in her bedroom on the phone with her brothers when she heard something.
“I opened up my bedroom door and a burst of smoke hit me and almost knocked me on my ass,” Ms. Smith said. “I just ran out.”
She was unclear if there were any injuries. The majority of the damage was to the second floor, and witnesses said the city fire department had a quick response to likely save the rest of the house and other units in the duplex. As of 7 p.m., city police were still there and portions of the avenue surrounding the house were taped off as officers questioned people who witnesses say live there. The commanding officer at the scene decided not to give further details. No injuries were reported according to the city fire department.
Pamela Smith, who lives in the building but in another unit, said she woke up to her neighbor screaming. She said she ran outside and thought she heard a dog was still inside the burning unit. She grabbed a piece of clothing before realizing both dogs got out safely.
