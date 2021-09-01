WATERTOWN — State police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 781.
State police confirmed at around 11:15 a.m. that the crash was fatal.
Emergency officials at the scene said a Fort Drum soldier was entrapped in the vehicle at Exit 48-A of northbound Interstate 81 at its on-ramp to Interstate 781.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said at around 10 a.m. that crews were still working to extricate the soldier from the vehicle. He said the soldier was the vehicle’s lone occupant.
