CLAYTON — Two 84-year-olds were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after they pulled out of a restaurant parking lot, drove in the lane of oncoming traffic and then was struck head-on by a pickup truck, state police say.
At around 8:47 p.m., a 2012 Audi, operated by Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was exiting the parking lot of Natali’s Restaurant when he drove over a cement curb and began traveling north in the southbound lane, toward Clayton on Route 12. That is when Deborah A. Lynch, 71, of Three Mile Bay, traveling south in a 2017 Dodge pickup truck, struck the Audi head on. Ms. Lynch was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for an evaluation.
