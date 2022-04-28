CHAUMONT — A woman is dead after it appears she was stabbed Thursday morning at a residence on Point Peninsula.
State police responded to 6782 Failing Shore Lane in the town of Lyme for a check the welfare call at around 11:40 a.m.
When troopers arrived on scene of the rather isolated area full of mostly seasonal homes, they found a woman outside a side door with stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who was also at the scene was taken into custody and is being questioned. State police say it appears the man and woman were siblings.
There was a third, elderly woman inside the home as well, and she is unharmed.
State police say it appears there was some sort of domestic incident, and several detectives are now working to determine what led to the stabbing.
The investigation is in its early stages and ongoing.
