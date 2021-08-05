ALEXANDRIA BAY — The state police Underwater Recovery Team has located a body in the St. Lawrence River, officials confirmed late Thursday afternoon.
The search began at about 11 a.m. Wednesday following reports that a man jumped from the Thousand Islands International Bridge earlier that morning.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, public information officer for Troop D, said at about 3 p.m. Thursday that the underwater recovery team and state police helicopter were searching the area below the bridge off Collins Landing and Wellesley Island for the man.
Trooper Keller confirmed just before 6 p.m. Thursday that the underwater recovery team found a body in the water in connection with the man who jumped off the bridge. The identity of the person found has not been made public.
Trooper Keller said police are treating the incident as a potential suicide, as the man left a note and was seen on surveillance video walking up the bridge and jumping from it.
