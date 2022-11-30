ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority announced Wednesday that due to high winds as of 3:15 p.m. it began restricting high-profile commercial vehicles that weigh less than 60,000 pounds in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles until the wind speeds decrease.
The authority said normal operations resumed by 4:15 p.m.
