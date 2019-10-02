ALEXANDRIA BAY — The storm kept three people looking out the windows or laying awake in bed, watching as one of the many lightning strikes Tuesday eventually made impact with their home and later caught it on fire.
Cindi and Greg Tidd, who own a home near Maxson Airfield on Route 26, are both early risers. The house has two apartments attached, with one tenant in each.
On Tuesday, Ms. Tidd was standing just inside her front door at around 5:30 a.m., watching the thundering storm before getting ready for work. Mr. Tidd was standing in the living room next door.
“We were looking out the window,” Ms. Tidd said, “and we heard a loud crack and saw the bright flash.”
Mr. Tidd suspected the house had been hit. He was looking for damage inside and out, but it was still dark and stormy. By around 5:45 a.m., Ms. Tidd contacted her tenants and said everything was fine. It wasn’t until 20 minutes later when a tenant called saying she could smell smoke, confirming the house had been struck just above the windows.
Everyone inside left the house immediately — Ms. Tidd grabbed a few photo albums — before dialing 911. No one had pets.
“It could have been worse,” Ms. Tidd said. “We could have been sleeping and we could have woken up to the house filled with smoke. We were lucky. We’re still here to tell about it.”
The residents didn’t start to see flames until fire departments began flooding the property.
The bulk of the damage was in the ground floor living room and in the upstairs apartments, close to where the fire finally ignited in the attic.
Thomas Hunter, the second assistant chief of the Redwood Fire Department, said firefighters cut an opening through the second-story ceiling to gain access, since there was no direct access to the attic.
Extinguishing the flames throughout the attic took a couple of hours and “a lot of water,” Mr. Hunter said. Crews spent about an hour afterward extinguishing hot spots.
“Excellent,” Ms. Tidd said of the first responders. “They were amazing. They carried out all of our pictures. They carried out a lot of furniture. They tried to salvage as much as they could.”
The roof appears to be a total loss, and the interiors of the apartments are nearly destroyed. The home will continue to smell of smoke for days. Workers were still removing wet carpet and assorted blankets on Wednesday.
“It’s definitely worth seeing,” said Brittany Hill, one of the upstairs tenants whose bedroom was just underneath where the lightning struck, who saw the most damage. “It’s crazy.”
Mr. Tidd said they were surprised the lightning didn’t strike the tree or telephone pole that were just feet away. He wondered why it didn’t simply blow a hole in the house.
“Over the years,” he said, “from time to time, you’ll say, ‘Geez, I gotta make a list of things so that if something ever happens you just get that list and you’ll know exactly what to grab before leaving the house.’ Maybe I’ll make one, maybe not. I mean, you like to think, ‘How many times are you gonna get hit by lightning?’”
