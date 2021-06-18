WATERTOWN — City firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a home on South Rutland Street on Thursday afternoon that killed two pets.
Black smoke was seen billowing over the neighborhood at about 5:50 p.m. as bright orange flames shot out from the right side of the home’s second floor.
City firefighters quickly responded to 307 S. Rutland St. and within minutes were able to knock the blaze down. Smoke continued to puff from the eaves and windows at about 6:10 p.m., but it appeared the majority of the fire had been extinguished. Firefighters continued to douse the second floor of the home with water from the inside.
Fire at 307 S Rutland Street in Watertown. More soon via @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/1tUg2K7B3D— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) June 17, 2021
Fire damage was confined to the second floor of the home and a small portion of the attic, with smoke and water damage throughout, according to a news release from the city fire department. Firefighters had to break second-floor windows to get inside to fight the fire, which added to the damage.
Stacey A. Demland, who lives across the street on South Rutland, said there was a daughter inside the home at the time of the fire, but she was able to escape safely with the help of those who first spotted the home ablaze.
The fire department news release confirmed that one occupant of the second floor apartment was home at the time of the fire and they escaped prior to the arrival of firefighters. The person was woken up by their dog, which died in the blaze. There were no working smoke detectors in the structure, according to the release.
No one was injured in the blaze, but one dog and one cat died in the fire. Two cats were rescued from inside unharmed.
The neighbor said at least five people live at the house.
South Rutland Street was closed to traffic at the intersection with Academy Street for more than an hour as city firefighters fought the blaze. Four city fire trucks sat outside the home, and a fire truck from Fort Drum was called in as well.
Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after the fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance, according to the release, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, to three adults and a 15-year-old. Volunteers also offered comfort kits containing personal care items and emotional support.
The cause of the fire was confirmed to be a “carelessly” discarded cigarette.
City property records show the 1,985-square-foot house was built in 1910. It is owned by Robert A. Davis.
City firefighters were assisted by Fort Drum fire, Guilfoyle Ambulance and city police. Town of Watertown fire provided a ladder company for station standby, according to the city fire department news release.
