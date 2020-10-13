THERESA — A Verizon worker directing traffic at a work zone on Main Street was struck and killed by a passing motorist Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.
The identity of the worker was not available Tuesday evening. The investigation into the accident is continuing.
Main Street resident Cheryl Titch was holding her granddaughter just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when she heard a loud “thump” noise coming from outside her house, which turned out to be the sound of a truck striking a Verizon worker directing traffic. She and her family had just waved to the worker moments before the accident.
Ms. Titch said she was in her garage with her husband and son Tuesday shortly after noon. They were within eyesight of the Verizon worker, who was on the edge of the road, stopping and directing traffic through the construction zone all morning.
“We all waved to him just a minute before going inside,” she said. “Then we heard the ‘thump’ and he was gone. He was not standing there anymore.”
Ms. Titch said she ran outside to find the worker was hit and thrown between 20 and 30 feet. She said she saw the white truck continue to drive down Main Street before another worker who saw what happened blocked him off.
Ms. Titch approached the man who was injured. She said his eyes were open, but they weren’t moving. She said she and another worker sat with him, talking with him even though he wasn’t responding. She said he was breathing, but not well.
“He was not responding to anything we were saying,” she said. “So we just kept talking to him, comforting him and telling him help was on its way.”
First responders arrived shortly after and the worker was taken to a hospital.
Ms. Titch said she sees a similar white diesel truck drive by her house almost every day. She said speeding in the area has been a big problem at least since she moved there three years ago.
Still, she said she’s never seen anything like what she saw on Tuesday.
“I watch horror movies and this is crazy,” she said. “I’m praying for that man. I don’t know what happened as far as the outcome. I’m terrified to know.”
(1) comment
Here's the thought process of some people: "Directing traffic is impairing my freedom of movement. Making me wait is stealing the moments of my life. Any restriction of what I"m entitled to by birth is initiation of the use of force and it entitles me to do anything I want to you. After all, people don't have rights by virtue of being human, they earn them by getting money." For those of you who need it indicated on the program, these people who think like this (or claim to think like this) are the villains, not the heroes. No matter what pious platitudes they are willing to pretend to.
