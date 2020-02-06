WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Dale Herman said a broken fixture is what caused the evacuation of six homes and blockading of roads Wednesday night.
City firefighters evacuated six homes and blocked traffic to a portion of South Massey Street Wednesday evening in response to a gas leak at 150 S. Massey St.
Mr. Herman said crews were responding to a medical call at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when first responders smelled gas in the residence.
Nearby residents were evacuated from their South Massey and Stone Street homes as enough gas and an ignition could have caused an explosion, Mr. Herman said.
National Grid workers later discovered the fixture that had come off the wall in 150 Massey Street, causing the gas line connected to it to break. The fixture was removed and the gas line was plugged so the service could be turned back on, Mr. Herman said.
National Grid workers then did readings at the evacuated homes to make sure gas hadn’t permeated through the walls. At around 7:15 p.m., the area was deemed safe. Those evacuated were able to return to their homes and the roads were re-opened, Mr. Herman said.
One person was injured at the Massey Street home, but Mr. Herman had said Wednesday evening he was unaware of the specific injuries and whether the injuries pertained to the leak. City police transported the individual to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.