WATERTOWN — Two people are being detained after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in the area of Central Street.
At around 4:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired at 823 Bigham Ave. in the city. Police initially believed the house had been struck multiple times, but further investigation revealed what was thought to be bullet holes in the structure’s second floor were actually nail or screw holes.
At least one handgun has been recovered — which police believe is the firearm used in the shooting — and two people are being detained in reference to this investigation. There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting, however none were injured. At around 11 a.m., officers and firefighters were still retrieving bullet casings from the residence.
Trenton Cullen, who lives nearby, said he didn’t hear about the shooting until later Tuesday morning. He said he was surprised it happened in that area.
“This is a very quiet street,” he said. “Everyone keeps to themselves, normally. I never would have expected anything to happen.”
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. told the Times the department has found no relation between the shooting Tuesday morning and the shooting April 22 on Meadow Avenue. No arrests have been made in that case as of Tuesday morning.
These are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information are encouraged to call the city police department at 315-782-2233.
