WATERTOWN — A power outage in the area along Washington Street from Flower Avenue West to Thompson Boulevard was reported by National Grid a little after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Haley Street at about 3 a.m. said National Grid spokeswoman Virginia J. Limmiatis., causing as many as 390 customers to lose power.
Crews responded to the scene immediately to repair the damage. Lights first flickered at 3:09 a.m. and power went off and on three or four times over the next hour, and for a period of time there was low voltage. By about 4:15 a.m. power had returned to all but 40 customers, who Ms. Limmiatis said should receive power by about 11 a.m.
“Crews have been in the process of replacing the pole and reassembling everything that was damaged,” she said.
City police Detective Joseph A. Giaquinto said the investigation into the accident remains ongoing, but added that no officers filed reports of any injured individuals as a result of the incident.
