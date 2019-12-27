WATERTOWN — A woman in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer outside the downtown YMCA on Washington Street.
The call came into Jefferson County dispatch at around 3:15 p.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported the woman, who police did not identify pending notification of next of kin, to Samaritan Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, said city police Det. Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto.
“She was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and, unfortunately, she did not survive the injury,” Sgt. Giaquinto said.
City police blocked off the northbound lane of Washington Street between Clinton Street and Public Square with police tape and barricades.
They were still investigating the scene with assistance from Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and state police as of 5:30 p.m. Sgt. Giaquinto said Friday evening he did not know when officers would reopen the road.
Several witnesses stood and watched as emergency medical service providers transported the woman, located several feet from the cross walk before the YMCA, and officers investigated the scene.
Sgt. Giaquinto said Guilfoyle transported the tractor trailer driver to Samaritan for evaluation, adding that to his knowledge, no one else was injured in the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 315-782-2233.
“The incident is still under investigation,” Sgt. Giaquinto said.
