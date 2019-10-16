More than 500 National Grid customers in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are without power, coming after windy conditions swept through upstate New York on Wednesday.
As of around 12:40 p.m., National Grid is reporting 239 customers in Jefferson County are without power. Around 105 in Lewis County and 177 in St. Lawrence County are affected as well. A spokesperson with National Grid said Wednesday the outages are “definitely” as a result of windy conditions. As of 12:45 p.m., according to the power company’s website, the estimated restoration for Lewis County is 3 p.m. The estimated restoration for Jefferson County is 3:30 p.m., and in St. Lawrence County it’s 6 p.m. The outages intensified Wednesday morning, with reports of downed power lines and limbs were reported to emergency dispatchers. A section of Monroe Avenue in Watertown was closed after a limb fell on a power line at around 10:15 a.m.
Watertown City Fire Department firefighter and Acting Capt. B.J. Ahlstrom said he and other members were out making sure community members steered clear of active and down service lines.
“We’re here making sure the public is safe in the area,” Mr. Ahlstrom.
