WATERTOWN — The City Council will be asked Monday night to decide whether to upgrade the city’s aging Department of Public Works facilities on Newell Street or begin the process of searching for another site.
The DPW’s consultant, C&S Companies, Syracuse, completed a 250-page study on the department’s needs.
If the department stays in its existing location, the facilities would need a major upgrade that would cost $14.1 million, and property owned by National Grid would need to be acquired, DPW Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan said.
The consultant also looked at three other city-owned properties and two privately owned sites but determined four of them would not work out because they are too small or need a lot of site work, Mr. Keenan said.
“The best place is where we’re at, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
The four-story, 40,000-square-foot main highway garage at 521 Newell St. is outdated.
Council also will have to consider that the bus and maintenance garages are not that old and are in good shape, Mr. Keenan said.
The biggest obstacle would be acquiring the 1.9-acre site on Engine Street — owned by National Grid — that has gone through an $18 million environmental cleanup. The site was a former Niagara Mohawk manufactured coal-gas plant that stopped operating in the 1950s.
Council members will have to decide to either stay at that location or concur with a recommendation in the city’s comprehensive plan to turn that area near the Black River into commercial and recreational use, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The neighborhood is the home of two restaurants/bars and a juice bar. The city has expressed high hopes that it could also be turned into an entrainment district, with residential, retail and entertainment uses.
“The first question is: Do we stay there and expand?” Mr. Mix said.
Figuring out what to do about upgrading or replacing the DPW facilities has been discussed for decades.
The subject will come up at Monday night’s City Council work session.
If council members decide to stay put, the city would have to go through a request for proposal process to hire a design engineer to design the upgrades.
If they decide not to do that, they would have to start the search process “or they could do nothing,” Mr. Keenan said.
The other sites considered in the C&S Companies study are:
• A 9-acre city-owned site at 424 VanDuzee St., the now vacant site of the former state Department of Transportation barns that were destroyed by a fire in November 2015. That site along the Black River also is considered to be too valuable and could be developed for other purposes, Mr. Mix said.
• The site of an old city landfill site on Water Street. The property has some rough terrain and was used as an industrial dump, he said.
• The City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue. There is no space to develop and it consists of wetlands.
• A 4.49-acre site at 200 Howk St. that contains a cold storage refrigeration warehouse. The privately owned property, the former site of the California Fruit Market, is not big enough for the DPW facilities, Mr. Mix said.
• Three West Main Street properties at 560, 670 and 576 W. Main St. would have to be combined for the DPW facility. That option includes the old Cleaves Enterprises distribution center.
The costs for the off-site options have not been determined.
The work session will be held at 7 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
