WATERTOWN — A Utica man is charged with shooting a gun at another man during an argument in July on State Street.
Benji Reed, 41, was charged Thursday by city police with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Police said they received a report on July 17 that a male was reporting that another male had discharged a firearm at him during an argument at 913 State St. No one was injured in the incident.
Mr. Reed was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody June 8 by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies in Kirschnerville, near Croghan.
He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held at the Lewis County Jail.
In addition to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, city police were assisted in their investigation by state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.