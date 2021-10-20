CARTHAGE — A vehicle fire on Wednesday night charred a Ram inside a garage at a residence on South James Street in Carthage.
According to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper, someone was working on their 2002 Ram when fuel leaked out and caught fire.
The person then attempted to go inside to get something to put the fire out. When they went back outside, the fire was much bigger, Mr. Draper said.
According to Mr. Draper, the total response time for the fully involved vehicle was two minutes from the Carthage Fire Department to the residence.
No injuries were reported, and no buildings were affected, Mr. Draper said.
