WATERTOWN — No one was injured after a van caught fire on North Massey Street over the weekend.
At around 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, the town fire department responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on the side of the road. Capt. Fred Sourwine was the first on the scene, confirming the Blue Ford Escort Wagon was on fire. Those inside the vehicle were already out and safe, he said. The flames were extinguished quickly, he said, and no firefighters were harmed. The cause of the fire was unclear.
