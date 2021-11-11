WATERTOWN — A two-car crash on Arsenal Street shut down two lanes of traffic at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.
According to Watertown Fire Department Captain Derek Derouin, a truck was turning left toward Casey Street, across the street from Tully’s, when a blue car waved the driver of the truck through. The driver of the blue car was going straight down Arsenal Street and collided with the truck when it switched lanes.
Two people were being treated at the scene for what Capt. Derouin said were “minor injuries.”
Two lanes of traffic were shut down, in both directions, although traffic was still flowing and was diverted into a single lane in both directions while officials cleaned up the scene.
